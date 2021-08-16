SkyView
Pickens County parents protest, start petition against district’s virtual learning decision

The protest began about 8 a.m. Monday outside district headquarters.
The protest began about 8 a.m. Monday outside district headquarters.(WYFF)
By WYFF Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Parents in Pickens County School District held a protest Monday morning after the district decided to go to virtual learning this week, citing an increase in COVID-19 quarantines and cases.

The Change.org petition, which had more than 4,000 signatures as of Monday morning, calls for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to stop the district from going virtual.

The district decided to go virtual this week after announcing 634 students are in quarantine. One-hundred sixty-three students this school year tested positive for COVID-19, according to district officials.

The highest number of COVID-19 positive students at one time throughout all of last school year was 85, which was back on Jan. 7, 2021, according to the district.

The protest began about 8 a.m. Monday outside district headquarters.

Josh Young, Assistant Superintendent for Oconee County Schools, came out of the district office and told the parents he understands the parents’ concerns and is working to get the children back to class. The video of Young speaking is below.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

