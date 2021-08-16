SkyView
Orangeburg man accused of shooting, killing person

Richard Frazier Kyzer
Richard Frazier Kyzer(Hampton County Detention Center)
By Martha Rose Brown
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg man is accused of killing a Hampton man on Sunday.

Richard Frazier Kyzer, 52, of 246 Green Street, Orangeburg, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

SLED warrants accuse Kyzer of shooting and killing Anthony Wiggins.

At 9:14 a.m. Sunday, someone reported a shooting at 112 Barry Street.

The Hampton Police Department responded to the scene. Hampton County EMS transported Wiggins to the Hampton Regional Medical Center, where he died from a gunshot wound to his head.

Investigators located Kyzer at the scene.

The warrant alleges, “Kyzer surrendered the weapon to law enforcement which he used during the altercation.”

SLED investigated the shooting death at the request of the Hampton Police Department.

