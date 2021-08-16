One killed in shooting on Dominion Drive, RCSD investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person.

The incident took place just before 7 a.m. on August 15.

Deputies say they responded to the 2000 block of Dominion Drive after receiving reports about a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man lying in the road. The man had been shot in the lower body, according to reports.

The man was transported from the scene to an area hospital where he later died.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

