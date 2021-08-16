Officials release identity of man killed in I-26 officer involved shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is releasing the identification of the suspect killed in the shooting incident on Interstate 26 in Lexington County on Sunday.

According to Coroner Fisher, Phillip John Walden, 40, of Taylors South Carolina was killed during this incident.

Fisher says Walden died at the scene due to multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Deputies say Walden carjacked a Good Samaritan who stopped to help him on I-26.

According to law enforcement, Walden then led law enforcement on a chase that ended in Lexington County.

South Carolina Law Enforcement continues to investigate this incident.

