North Carolina pair charged, accused of child sex trafficking in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are facing charges for alleged child sex trafficking and coercion and enticement of minors in the Myrtle Beach area.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office on Monday identified the suspects as Johnny Thomas, 34, of Durham, N.C., and Becca Mills, 25, of Whispering Pines, N.C.

Authorities said Thomas and Mills posted commercial sex ads for minors, taking the minors to locations in Fayetteville, N.C., and Myrtle Beach where they reportedly engaged in commercial sexual encounters with other individuals.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mills also participated in many of the sexual encounters, and Thomas engaged in sexual acts with one of the minors on at least two occasions.

Mills allegedly told one of the minors that if she did what she was told, Thomas would not hurt her, court records show.

Thomas also told one of the minors numerous times that if she did not perform commercial sex acts, he would “sell her to someone worse who would chain her up to a bed, shoot her full of heroin, and do bad things to her such as slice off her toes and body parts,” the criminal complaint stated.

Both Thomas and Mills face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Authorities said the case was originally prosecuted by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and will be federally prosecuted as part of a collaborative effort by federal and state partners in the Myrtle Beach area to combat sex trafficking and child exploitation.

The case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, the Rockingham Police Department, and the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

