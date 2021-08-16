‘I was put here to do things like this’: Restaurant owner fundraises for Pelion family

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - People showed up at Hwy 55 in Lexington to get a burger Monday, but the money they paid for their meal didn’t go to the restaurant. That’s because the owner is giving all his profits to a local family whose son recently had a medical emergency.

All the money taken in today is going to Brandon Hansell and his parents, Joy and Jack Jordan. Brandon is a 22-year-old from Pelion that recently woke up from a coma after being diagnosed with pneumonia and sepsis. Doctors say he has a long road of therapy ahead of him.

Jay Webb, the franchise owner and operator of Hwy 55 in Lexington, is friends with the Jordans and when he heard about their son’s mounting medical bills, he sprang into action, dedicating a full day and all of the money earned to the family to spend however they see fit.

“This has nothing to do with us, but everything to do with what we can do for our neighbors,” said Webb.

But the friendship wasn’t the only reason Webb wanted to help, and it’s not the first community fundraiser he’s hosted, either.

“Even if I didn’t know them personally and this was brought to my attention, we would still try and do something to help them,” said Webb.

Just after noon, the restaurant had earned about $1500. That’s more than half of their regular Monday profit.

“To see the things that we want to support, to see people support that, that really just speaks volumes to this community and the culture we’re trying to create,” said Webb.

He says he saw more faces besides his Monday regulars, too.

“We’re from a small town, but we always show up big,” said Dan Hansen, a customer who visits once or twice a month. Monday, he made a special trip to give back to a family he says has had a huge impact on others.

“They’re always here to support people in the community,” said Hansen. “So, anything that comes up, they’re always here.

Hwy 55′s Facebook post advertising the fundraiser was shared by nearly 450 people and reached more than 40,000, including one person from the west coast.

“She actually called in today and purchased $200 worth of food to be distributed as we see fit,” said Webb.

He says he’ll continue fundraising to bring the community closer together and support neighbors.

“I was put here to do things like this. So, I feel like as long as the Lord lets me be here, I have to continue to do this because that’s the call that he put on my life,” said Webb.

Webb hopes to make $5,000 to help Brandon and his family in whichever way they see fit, and he says that the community’s constant support is what allows him to donate everything during fundraisers.

