Goose Creek police looking for missing 16-year-old

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Daniel Gray MacDougall, 16 was last seen 3:30 p.m. Aug. 06 on an orange bicycle.

Police say MacDougall was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, and knee-high socks.

MacDougal has a history of attempted suicide, PTSD, ADD, and Autism Spectrum Disorder, police say.

If located, please contact the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200, Inv. Galluccio at 843- 863-5200, ext. 2338.

