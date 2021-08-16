FIRST ALERT: Tracking more heavy rain, strong storms and potential flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking even more wet weather on the way, even the potential for severe storms on Tuesday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight is a First Alert. we’ll see mostly clear skies. A few showers and storms are possible early (50% chance). Areas of patchy fog. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

· Alert Days are posted for Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of Fred’s moisture could bring a few more tropical downpours and localized flooding to the area through Wednesday.

· Rain chances are around 80% Tuesday. Some storms could be strong to severe. Isolated tornadoes are possible.

· We’ll see a few scattered showers and storms Wednesday. Rain chances are around 50% for now. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

· Storms are possible Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

· We’re tracking more activity in the tropics, including Grace. Grace is not forecast to impact South Carolina at this time.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’re keeping a close eye on Fred. The storm has made landfall over Florida. It will continue to weaken and allow plenty of moisture to move in from the south. This pattern will give us more moisture to work with for showers and storms to develop here in the Midlands through at least Wednesday. Some storms could even be severe on Tuesday.

We’ve seen a good deal of showers and storms today. As we move through this First Alert Monday night, a few showers and storms will be possible, especially early. Rain chances are around 50%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Heads up! Tuesday is an Alert Day.

We’re expecting more showers and storms as Fred’s moisture continues to funnel into the Midlands. That means we’ll, again, have more moisture for rain and storms to develop. Some localized flooding is possible. Turn around, don’t drown.

Let’s also be on the lookout for strong to severe storms as the center of Fred tracks to our northwest. Parts of the Midlands are under a slight risk for strong/severe storms Tuesday as of this writing. Isolated tornadoes are possible, especially by afternoon and/or evening. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Rain chances are around 80%. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

For now, Wednesday is also an Alert Day. A few more showers and storms are possible for part of the day. Some localized flooding is possible. Rain chances are around 50%. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

A few showers and storms are possible Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are around 40% Thursday, then down to 20% on Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Some showers and storms are possible this weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. Tropical Depression Grace will continue to track west through the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico. Grace is not forecast to impact South Carolina.

Tropical Storm Henri is located in the Atlantic Ocean. The system is not expected to directly impact South Carolina. But there will be a heightened threat of rip currents for South Carolina beaches for the next several days.

First Alert Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers, especially early (50% chance). Areas of Patchy Fog. Low temperatures in the mid 70s.

Alert Day Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (80%). Strong Storms Possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Alert Day Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

