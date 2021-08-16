SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Dane Co. Sheriff to stop referring to incarcerated people as ‘inmates’

The Sheriff’s Office will use the term ‘residents’ or ‘those who are in our care’ instead.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Declaring “words matter,” the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office will be eliminating the term ‘inmate’ from its official vocabulary going forward. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced the move Monday, explaining the change is designed to “maintain the dignity and respect for all who are involved in our criminal justice system.”

Going forward, people who are incarcerated in Dane Co. will now be referred to as ‘residents’ or ‘those who are in our care.’ Barrett added that his agencies consider titles as important, noting how they prefer the term peace officers to law enforcement officers when describing themselves and their colleagues.

“I view this change in name as a way to humanize those who are within our care,” he said.

Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announces, on August 16, 2021, the Sheriff's Office will stop...
Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announces, on August 16, 2021, the Sheriff's Office will stop using the word 'inmate' to describe incarcerated people.(WMTV-TV)

Barrett’s decision comes following conversations with his staff, deputies and people housed in the Dane Co. jail, as well as those who were recently released. Attending a session with Nehemiah, a Madison-based organization for those re-entering society, Barrett explained he learned how the word inmate can have negative connotations, even to the incarcerated person themselves.

The members of the group, Man-Up, told Barrett during their session that resident was a better term and asked that he use it in the future.

“As your sheriff, I believe our philosophies, policies and practices should be proactive and not reactionary like many other areas of our criminal justice system, said Barrett. “The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is a national leader in appropriate progressive reform, and many follow our lead.”

Barrett added that other law enforcement agencies across the country have made similar changes and compared the deprecation of ‘inmate’ to the elimination of an older term, ‘convict.’

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 1,000 doctors and pediatricians in the state are asking Gov. McMaster to lift the ban...
1,000+ doctors, pediatricians in SC ask governor, general assembly to lift ban on mask mandate in schools
Richland Co. Council passes mask ordinance for Pre-K, elementary and middle schools
Officials say the chase started on Interstate 26 in Newberry County near the Laurens County...
Officials release identity of man killed in I-26 officer involved shooting
Authorities said Thomas and Mills posted commercial sex ads for minors, taking the minors to...
North Carolina pair charged, accused of child sex trafficking in South Carolina
This year’s State Fair is set to take place from October 13-24.
South Carolina State Fair announces in person return this fall

Latest News

Officers say a vehicle struck a utility pole causing a temporary power outage.
Wreck causes temporary power outage in Columbia
DHEC: Majority of S.C. COVID-19 cases in July were those not fully vaccinated
The superintendent’s office says Spearman has scheduled her conference to start at 11 a.m....
SC Superintendent of Education to speak on COVID-19 school recommendations
25 years later, a Midlands woman is hoping to bring attention to her father’s death.
25-year cold case investigation continues in Richland County
wis
FIRST ALERT - Fred will bring another round of strong storms to the area today, while we are also watching Grace and Henri