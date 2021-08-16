SkyView
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting on Dominion Drive

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person.

According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim is identified as Genesis Williams, 28, of Eastover, South Carolina.

The incident took place just before 7 a.m. on Sunday, August 15.

“We are working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this matter,” said Coroner Rutherford.

Deputies say they responded to the 2000 block of Dominion Drive after receiving reports about a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found Williams lying in the road. He had been shot in the lower body, according to reports.

Williams was transported from the scene to an area hospital where he later died.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

