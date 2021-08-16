SkyView
1,000+ doctors, pediatricians in SC ask governor, general assembly to lift ban on mask mandate in schools

By WYFF Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - More than 1,000 doctors and pediatricians in South Carolina are asking Gov. Henry McMaster and the South Carolina General Assembly to lift the ban on mask mandates in public schools.

The doctors have signed a petition that says in part, “Physicians in South Carolina are standing in solidarity with our colleagues in Florida who have petitioned their state government to end mandates that restrict appropriate healthcare measures.”

To read the full petition, click here.

Earlier this year, the General Assembly passed a temporary law in the state budget that prevents school districts from requiring students and staff to wear masks.

The petition goes on to say that “The most recent data in South Carolina shows the rate of daily cases is over 2,000 over the past week. These are the highest numbers we have seen since February 2021 and it is not reaching a plateau but continuing to increase at an alarming rate. With school starting this week and next in South Carolina and the rate of spread of the delta variant among the unvaccinated population, we have every reason to believe the case rate will explode in the coming weeks.”

The petition also urged everyone who is able to get vaccinated immediately.

