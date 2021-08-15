SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sen. Lindsey Graham reacts to Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

In response, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted “The takeover of...
In response, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted “The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban is a sad and dangerous event for U.S. national security interests and the world at large.”
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of 20 years of American involvement.

The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant group said it would soon announce the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace — a return rich in symbolism to the name of the country under the Taliban government ousted by U.S.-led forces after the 9/11 attacks. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

In response, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted, “The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban is a sad and dangerous event for U.S. national security interests and the world at large.”

He continued, “Jihadists all over the world are celebrating this event.”

In closing, Graham reminded people of the reason for U.S. involvement in the region back in 2001 and said, “It is only a matter of time until al-Qaeda reforms in Afghanistan and presents a threat to the American homeland and western world.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickens County School District decides to go virtual after emergency meeting on COVID-19 cases
Pickens County School District decides to go virtual after emergency meeting on COVID-19 cases
Sources close to the situation say that Staley and the university do not have an extension in...
Dawn Staley, Gamecocks extension ‘not a done deal’
Beamer said that the injury was only a sprain.
Gamecock QB Luke Doty sidelined indefinitely with foot injury
Nathaniel Johnson
14-year-old dead, another injured in Aiken County shooting
The teen’s death comes just days after South Carolina hit its 10,000th COVID-related death.
Teen dies of COVID-19 in Kershaw

Latest News

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, there are a total of 474 patients. 86% of all available beds are occupied.
Lexington Medical Center urging vaccination, 86% of beds occupied
The county received a call about the fire at 12:40 p.m. Saturday and crews from Lexington...
Crews respond to fire at Cayce scrap metal yard
SC teacher group calls for mask mandates in schools
Back in June, several owners told WIS that the end of federal unemployment benefits may draw in...
‘Optimistic that things will pick up’: Restaurant owners continue struggling through staffing crisis