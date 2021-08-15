SkyView
Lexington Medical Center urging vaccination, 86% of beds occupied

By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center continues to urge vaccination.

The hospital reports as of 7 a.m. Sunday, there are a total of 474 patients. 86% of all available beds are occupied.

ICU beds remain a critical need as the hospital currently holds 162 COVID inpatients.

82% of those patients are unvaccinated, 28% are in the ICU, and 27% are on ventilators.

A total of 63 patients are on ventilators with 70% of those being COVID patients.

The Lexington Medical Center vaccination clinic on Summerplace Drive is now open seven days a week.

