FIRST ALERT- We are bracing for rain from Fred and three First Alert Days

By Von Gaskin
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Weather Headlines:

  • FIRST ALERT DAYS - Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday
  • We are tracking tropical downpours from Fred expected to impact the Midlands Mon. - Wed.
  • The heaviest rain is expected Tuesday, Clearing expected Wednesday afternoon
  • Locally heavy rain may lead to flooding in some areas
  • Temperatures will settle in the low 80s Mon. - Wed.
First Alert Weather Summary

Unsettled weather will start today as moisture from the coast begins to push into South Carolina. Storm chances will remain high until the overnight period (50%)

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday are FIRST ALERT DAYS rain chances will stay high from 60-80% as Fred makes landfall along the gulf coast and spreads tropical moisture north.

The rain from Fred is expected to reach our area Monday evening and continue into Tuesday and Wednesday morning. We could see localized flooding from some of the storms, therefore low-lying and flood prone areas should be monitored.

The lower temperatures will be the silver lining of this forecast as daytime highs stay in the low to mid 80s until the tropical moisture move away from the area.

Tropical Update

We’re also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Grace located east of the Windward and Leeward Islands. It’s moving west, toward the Caribbean. The system is expected to strengthen over the next few days. Let’s watch this system closely. It could impact the southeast U.S. late next week and into the weekend.

First Alert Weather Forecast

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Alert Day Monday: More clouds than sunshine with a 50% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Alert Day Tuesday: Periods of rain and storms (60%). Highs in the low 80s.

Alert Day Wednesday: Periods of rain and storms (70%). Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: A few isolated storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

