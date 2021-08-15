SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Dawn Staley, Gamecocks extension ‘not a done deal’

Sources close to the situation say that Staley and the university do not have an extension in...
Sources close to the situation say that Staley and the university do not have an extension in place.
By Connor Lomis and Joe Gorchow
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Into the WIS newsroom tonight, the Gamecocks and Dawn Staley are not on the same page when it comes to a contract extension.

Sources close to the situation tell us that Staley and the university do not have an extension in place. And that it’s “absolutely not a done deal,” says the source.

Staley’s current deal has her netting $1.8 million to lead the women’s basketball program for the upcoming season. Now that does not include any bonus money for postseason achievements. The current contract runs through the 2024-2025 season, in which the annual salary will reach $2.1 million.

Staley’s 13 seasons with the Gamecocks have placed a national spotlight on the program. She guided South Carolina to its lone basketball national title in 2017. Staley’s also made three NCAA Final Four appearances in the last six NCAA Tournaments, including this past season.

Under her watch, Carolina’s dominated the SEC, capturing five SEC regular-season titles and six SEC Tournament titles. And she’s put fannies in the seats with the program claiming seven NCAA attendance titles, averaging over 10,000 fans each season from 2015-2021.

Staley’s coming off a run as Team USA’s women’s head basketball coach. She guided the team to Olympic gold in Tokyo earlier this month.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Pickens County School District decides to go virtual after emergency meeting on COVID-19 cases
Pickens County School District decides to go virtual after emergency meeting on COVID-19 cases
The teen’s death comes just days after South Carolina hit its 10,000th COVID-related death.
Teen dies of COVID-19 in Kershaw
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 4,478 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths Friday
Gary Chase Coble, Jr.
South Carolina man steals horse, hides it in bedroom, deputies say
Detectives are on scene at the Spinx on Piney Grove Road investigating a reported shooting.
Detectives investigating reported shooting in Columbia

Latest News

Beamer said that the injury was only a sprain.
Gamecock QB Luke Doty sidelined indefinitely with foot injury
Staley won her first Olympic gold as a head coach in Team USA’s win over Japan early Sunday...
Dawn Staley to step away from USA coaching
United States's A'Ja Wilson (9) drives past Japan's Himawari Akaho (88) during a women's gold...
US rolls to women’s hoops gold medal in Bird’s last Olympics
South Carolina's starting quarterback smiles ahead of the first day of fall camp when meeting...
Gamecocks’ ready for the first day of fall camp