Crews respond to fire at Cayce scrap metal yard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County officials are investigating a fire that broke out at American Scrap Metal and Iron in Cayce.

The county received a call about the fire at 12:40 p.m. Saturday and crews from Lexington County, West Columbia, and Cayce worked to put out the fire.

The 2200 block of Charleston Highway was blocked by crews for approximately three hours until first responders left around 3:45 p.m. Workers sprayed water on the fire while a crane moved cars around until the fire was under control.

The business’s owner told WIS that he’s happy all workers went home safe. Lexington County officials say the investigation is ongoing and there are no injuries to report at this time.

