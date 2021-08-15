SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at Cayce scrap metal yard

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County officials are investigating a fire that broke out at American Scrap Metal and Iron in Cayce.

The county received a call about the fire at 12:40 p.m. Saturday and crews from Lexington County, West Columbia, and Cayce worked to put out the fire.

The 2200 block of Charleston Highway was blocked by crews for approximately three hours until first responders left around 3:45 p.m. Workers sprayed water on the fire while a crane moved cars around until the fire was under control.

The business’s owner told WIS that he’s happy all workers went home safe. Lexington County officials say the investigation is ongoing and there are no injuries to report at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Pickens County School District decides to go virtual after emergency meeting on COVID-19 cases
Pickens County School District decides to go virtual after emergency meeting on COVID-19 cases
Sources close to the situation say that Staley and the university do not have an extension in...
Dawn Staley, Gamecocks extension ‘not a done deal’
Beamer said that the injury was only a sprain.
Gamecock QB Luke Doty sidelined indefinitely with foot injury
The teen’s death comes just days after South Carolina hit its 10,000th COVID-related death.
Teen dies of COVID-19 in Kershaw
Police Tape Line
14-year-old dead, another injured in Aiken County shooting

Latest News

SC teacher group calls for mask mandates in schools
Back in June, several owners told WIS that the end of federal unemployment benefits may draw in...
‘Optimistic that things will pick up’: Restaurant owners continue struggling through staffing crisis
wis
FIRST ALERT- We are bracing for rain from Fred and three First Alert Days
work
FIRST ALERT: Fred likely to bring some tropical moisture to the Midlands early next week