SCHP: Motorcyclist killed in collision on R Stoudemayer Road
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A motorcyclist has been killed in a single-vehicle collision on R Stoudemayer Road near Broad River Road.
The collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. on August 13.
Officials say a 2021 Honda motorcycle was traveling eastbound on R Stoudemayer Road when it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
The motorcyclist was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Richland where they were later pronounced deceased. They were wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.