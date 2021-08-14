SCHP: Motorcyclist killed in collision on R Stoudemayer Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A motorcyclist has been killed in a single-vehicle collision on R Stoudemayer Road near Broad River Road.

The collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. on August 13.

Officials say a 2021 Honda motorcycle was traveling eastbound on R Stoudemayer Road when it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.

The motorcyclist was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Richland where they were later pronounced deceased. They were wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.