SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

SCHP: Motorcyclist killed in collision on R Stoudemayer Road

(ARC)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A motorcyclist has been killed in a single-vehicle collision on R Stoudemayer Road near Broad River Road.

The collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. on August 13.

Officials say a 2021 Honda motorcycle was traveling eastbound on R Stoudemayer Road when it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.

The motorcyclist was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Richland where they were later pronounced deceased. They were wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 4,478 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths Friday
Gary Chase Coble, Jr.
South Carolina man steals horse, hides it in bedroom, deputies say
The teen’s death comes just days after South Carolina hit its 10,000th COVID-related death.
Teen dies of COVID-19 in Kershaw
As of Wednesday morning, the hospital reported 96% of all available beds were occupied.
Lexington Medical Center facing ‘critical shortage’ of ICU beds, as DHEC calls for more South Carolinians to act with immediacy in getting vaccinated
Detectives are on scene at the Spinx on Piney Grove Road investigating a reported shooting.
Detectives investigating reported shooting in Columbia

Latest News

Third COVID vaccine dose now recommended for those with weak immune systems
Third COVID vaccine dose now recommended for those with weak immune systems
COVID-19 surge challenges hospital capacity and manpower
COVID-19 surge challenges hospital capacity and manpower
Pickens County School District decides to go virtual after emergency meeting on COVID-19 cases
Pickens County School District decides to go virtual after emergency meeting on COVID-19 cases
Regional Medical Center
Visiting hour restrictions return at RMC