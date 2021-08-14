Pedestrian killed in Kershaw Co. crash

KERSHAW, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian was killed in a Kershaw County collision on Friday night.

Troopers say the collision occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Old Georgetown Road West near Lake Elliot Road.

A car was headed westbound on Old Georgetown Road West and a pedestrian was walking westbound on Old Georgetown Road West.

The car struck the pedestrian walking -- the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, said troopers.

The driver of the vehicle sustained no injuries.

This collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

