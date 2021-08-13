SkyView
Waynesboro woman dies in Aiken County car crash

(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Waynesboro woman has died following a fatal car crash this afternoon in Aiken County.

The accident occurred at approximately 12:58 p.m. on Jefferson Davis Highway at Sudlow Lake Road in Warrenville, the authorities report.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old Veatrice Arrington, was the driver of a 2018 Hyundai four-door traveling north on Jefferson Davis, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reports. She attempted to make a left turn onto Sudlow Lake Road turning into the path of a south bound 2010 Ford sedan causing the sedan to crash into the passenger side of the Hyundai.

Arrington was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma. The sedan driver was not injured.

Toxicology analysis are pending. Burnettown Police Department is continuing with the investigation.

