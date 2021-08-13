Visiting hour restrictions return at RMC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Regional Medical Center announced Friday it will reinstate patient visitation restrictions in response to the rising number of coronavirus cases within the state.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 16, visitation hours for non-COVID patients will be 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Sunday. One visitor will be allowed per patient per day.

No visitors will be allowed for any COVID patient or any patients in the ICU.

The main entry point for patients and visitors will be the patient registration entrance. The main entrance lobby and waiting area will be temporarily closed until further notice.

Pediatric patients or patients needing assistance with making personal or health care decisions are allowed one visitor to accompany them.

RMC continues to offer both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines every Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at RMC Express Care.

Both first and second doses will be administered on a first-come, first-serve, walk-in basis. No registration is required. Bring ID.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for those 12 years of age and older. Moderna is available for those 16 years of age and older.

Parental consent will be required for anyone under 18 years of age.

Second vaccine doses will be administered to those eligible individuals who previously received their first vaccine dose. Individuals are asked to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

RMC Express Care is located on the RMC campus in the Annex Building, 3000 St. Matthews Road.

