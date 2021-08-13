SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Visiting hour restrictions return at RMC

Regional Medical Center
Regional Medical Center(Larry Hardy, T&D)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Regional Medical Center announced Friday it will reinstate patient visitation restrictions in response to the rising number of coronavirus cases within the state.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 16, visitation hours for non-COVID patients will be 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Sunday. One visitor will be allowed per patient per day.

No visitors will be allowed for any COVID patient or any patients in the ICU.

The main entry point for patients and visitors will be the patient registration entrance. The main entrance lobby and waiting area will be temporarily closed until further notice.

Pediatric patients or patients needing assistance with making personal or health care decisions are allowed one visitor to accompany them.

RMC continues to offer both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines every Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at RMC Express Care.

Both first and second doses will be administered on a first-come, first-serve, walk-in basis. No registration is required. Bring ID.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for those 12 years of age and older. Moderna is available for those 16 years of age and older.

Parental consent will be required for anyone under 18 years of age.

Second vaccine doses will be administered to those eligible individuals who previously received their first vaccine dose. Individuals are asked to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

RMC Express Care is located on the RMC campus in the Annex Building, 3000 St. Matthews Road.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Gary Chase Coble, Jr.
South Carolina man steals horse, hides it in bedroom, deputies say
As of Wednesday morning, the hospital reported 96% of all available beds were occupied.
Lexington Medical Center facing ‘critical shortage’ of ICU beds, as DHEC calls for more South Carolinians to act with immediacy in getting vaccinated
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 4,478 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths Friday
All lanes of traffic are slowly moving through but it will take some time for the backup to...
I-26 East slow at St. Andrews Road due to vehicle fire
FILE
SCHP investigating fatal hit-and-run in Richland County

Latest News

DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 4,478 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths Friday
Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in prison on firearm, drug charges
Lancaster County Detention Center
Deputies: Six inmates involved in fire-setting, window-breaking incident in cell block at Lancaster jail
The teen’s death comes just days after South Carolina hit its 10,000th COVID-related death.
Teen dies of COVID-19 in Kershaw