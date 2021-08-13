SkyView
United for Veterans: Buy some BBQ, support our heroes

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As part of our United for Veterans initiative, WIS has partnered with the Freedom and Hope Foundation out of Newberry to support their efforts of providing recreational therapy to wounded military.

They’ll be selling Boston Butts in Chapin and Columbia to raise money for their mission. They go on sale Saturday at 9 a.m. and will be available until they’re gone.

