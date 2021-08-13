SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

South Carolina man steals horse, hides it in bedroom, deputies say

Gary Chase Coble, Jr.
Gary Chase Coble, Jr.(Source: WYFF)
By WYFF Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - An Upstate man is in jail after deputies say he stole a horse and hid it in a bedroom.

Oconee County deputies said a woman called them on Monday about Gary Chase Coble, Jr. riding a horse down Country Lane in Mountain Rest and taking it inside a house.

Dispatch told deputies that Coble had warrants for his arrest, according to the incident report.

Deputies contacted Coble’s father who met them at his house where the woman saw Coble taking the horse inside.

The father told deputies that it was his home and Coble was not supposed to be there.

The report said the father opened the door of the home and deputies saw horse feces in the living room.

A full-size Quarter Horse was found standing in the middle of a bedroom that Coble was found in, the report said.

“The horse appeared to be calm and I continued following Coble into the bathroom where I was able to successfully place him into custody for the warrants,” the report said.

Deputies were able to find the horse’s owner who did want to press charges.

The owner said the horse was valued at $6,500 and the animal had a red laceration on the front leg that was not there before.

Coble, 31, was charged with stealing livestock.

According to deputies, he also faces other charges related to recent burglaries and thefts.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

As of Wednesday morning, the hospital reported 96% of all available beds were occupied.
Lexington Medical Center facing ‘critical shortage’ of ICU beds, as DHEC calls for more South Carolinians to act with immediacy in getting vaccinated
All lanes of traffic are slowly moving through but it will take some time for the backup to...
I-26 East slow at St. Andrews Road due to vehicle fire
Over 100 students test positive for COVID-19 in Kershaw County
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 3,155 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths Thursday
CPD investigating shooting at Lake Murray apartment complex

Latest News

Detectives are on scene at the Spinx on Piney Grove Road investigating a reported shooting.
Detectives investigating shooting at Columbia gas station
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Tropical Depression Fred and its impacts on SC
Parents urging state leaders to allow schools authority to require masks
Parents urging state leaders to allow schools authority to require masks
CDC urges pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but myths are still spreading online
HEALTH U: CDC urges pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but myths are still spreading online