SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sheriff: No sample taken from San Diego deputy near fentanyl

A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl. (San Diego...
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl. (San Diego Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — No toxicology sample was taken from the San Diego deputy who the sheriff claimed had overdosed from fentanyl exposure.

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore has faced sharp criticism from public health experts following his claim that Deputy David Faiivae had a near-death experience after his face came within inches of fentanyl, an opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin, during a vehicle search on July 3.

In raw body-camera footage released Thursday night, Faiivae says he has a history of falling on his head and may have had previous concussions.

Experts told The San Diego Union-Tribune that Faiivae may have had a “nocebo” — the opposite of a placebo, meaning he may have responded negatively to the thought of being exposed to fentanyl.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Chase Coble, Jr.
South Carolina man steals horse, hides it in bedroom, deputies say
As of Wednesday morning, the hospital reported 96% of all available beds were occupied.
Lexington Medical Center facing ‘critical shortage’ of ICU beds, as DHEC calls for more South Carolinians to act with immediacy in getting vaccinated
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 4,478 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths Friday
All lanes of traffic are slowly moving through but it will take some time for the backup to...
I-26 East slow at St. Andrews Road due to vehicle fire
FILE
SCHP investigating fatal hit-and-run in Richland County

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 4,478 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths Friday
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
US allows extra COVID vaccine doses for some. Now what?
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
Marine vanguard lands in Kabul as US speeds up evacuations
The Taliban continues to make inroads in overtaking the country. As of Friday, the Taliban now...
Taliban makes gains as US alters plan