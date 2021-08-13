SkyView
Pickens County School District decides to go virtual after emergency meeting on COVID-19 cases

Pickens County School District decides to go virtual after emergency meeting on COVID-19 cases
Pickens County School District decides to go virtual after emergency meeting on COVID-19 cases(WYFF News 4)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Pickens County School Board decided Friday to go virtual after an emergency meeting about the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

The board decided that all students would switch to virtual learning starting Monday.

As of Friday morning, the district has had 121 students and 21 staff members test positive.

Pickens County schools started the school year on Aug. 3.

The district said 534 students and 28 staff members were in quarantine.

The meeting started at about 1:45 p.m. and ended a short time later when the board voted to go into a closed-door session.

The board came back to public session after 3:15 p.m. and announced its decision after presenting information about the recent rise in cases and comparing that to past surges in numbers.

