SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

COVID-stricken Oregon deploys National Guard to hospitals

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor said Friday she will send up to 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state to support healthcare workers as the COVID-19 surges amid the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, said the first group of 500 Guard members will be deployed next Friday to serve as material and equipment runners in the most stricken hospitals and to help with COVID-19 testing.

There are 733 people hospitalized with the virus in Oregon as of Friday, including 185 people in intensive care units, she said in a statement. Hospitals warned earlier this week that they are near capacity as the state endures a fourth wave of the outbreak and may start having to turn away patients with non-COVID conditions if things don’t improve.

“I cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of this crisis for all Oregonians, especially those needing emergency and intensive care,” Brown said, reiterating that message. “When our hospitals are full with COVID-19 patients, there may not be room for someone needing care after a car crash, a heart attack, or other emergency situation.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Chase Coble, Jr.
South Carolina man steals horse, hides it in bedroom, deputies say
As of Wednesday morning, the hospital reported 96% of all available beds were occupied.
Lexington Medical Center facing ‘critical shortage’ of ICU beds, as DHEC calls for more South Carolinians to act with immediacy in getting vaccinated
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 4,478 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths Friday
All lanes of traffic are slowly moving through but it will take some time for the backup to...
I-26 East slow at St. Andrews Road due to vehicle fire
FILE
SCHP investigating fatal hit-and-run in Richland County

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
SC AG has yet to file lawsuit against Columbia Mayor over mask mandate
SC AG has yet to file lawsuit against Columbia Mayor over mask mandate
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, fifth-grader Marcques Haley, gets his...
More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden’s withdrawal deadline