SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

LIVE: Nebraska Regents discuss Critical Race Theory

By Kevin Westhues
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Board of Regents is expected to discuss Critical Race Theory during its regular meeting Friday morning.

Regent and candidate for governor Jim Pillen introduced the resolution which would bar the teaching of CRT from university curriculum. While his resolution praises the University of Nebraska system for being a place for open reflection, discussion, study and free speech, his resolution also seeks to have the Regents oppose CRT from being imposed on the curriculum.

The subject of CRT has become a political issue nationwide.

RELATED: What is Critical Race Theory, and why is there so much controversy surrounding it?

Former Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr recently criticized the wording of a statement released by six University of Nebraska faculty and staff members who take issue with the resolution. The group said the resolution stifles academic discussion and debate while purporting to do the opposite. Orr targeted her criticism toward University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green who did not sign the statement but has spoken out against Pillen’s resolution.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has also criticized those who oppose the resolution, equating CRT with Marxism.

This is how the resolution reads:

WHEREAS, all campuses and facilities of the University of Nebraska system are places for open reflection, discussion, study, research, and learning; and

WHEREAS, America is the best country in the world and anyone can achieve the American Dream here; and

WHEREAS, education, free speech, and sound learning are the keys to freedom and opportunity in this country; and

WHEREAS, we oppose discrimination in any form in the classroom, on campus, and in our communities, and we support the safety and wellbeing of all students, faculty, and staff; and

WHEREAS, Critical Race Theory does not promote inclusive and honest dialogue and education on campus; and

WHEREAS, Critical Race Theory seeks to silence opposing views and disparage important American ideals.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska, that the Regents of the University of Nebraska oppose Critical Race Theory being imposed in curriculum, training, and programming

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Wednesday morning, the hospital reported 96% of all available beds were occupied.
Lexington Medical Center facing ‘critical shortage’ of ICU beds, as DHEC calls for more South Carolinians to act with immediacy in getting vaccinated
All lanes of traffic are slowly moving through but it will take some time for the backup to...
I-26 East slow at St. Andrews Road due to vehicle fire
FILE
SCHP investigating fatal hit-and-run in Richland County
CPD investigating shooting at Lake Murray apartment complex
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 3,155 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths Thursday

Latest News

The store, named by the campus community, will serve UofSC students, alumni and employees.
Apple authorized campus store opens at UofSC
Gov. McMaster holds ceremonial bill signing for the Open Carry with Training Act
Gov. McMaster holds ceremonial bill signing for the Open Carry with Training Act
The South Carolina Ports Authority is pushing for a change to how cargo containers are...
New law targeting slow left-lane drivers takes effect Sunday
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Tropical Depression Fred and its impacts on SC
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 4,478 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths Friday