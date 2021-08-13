Gov. McMaster holds ceremonial bill signing for the Open Carry with Training Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is holding a ceremonial bill signing for the Open Carry with Training Act.

South Carolina’s new gun law goes into effect this weekend, and it allows anyone over the age of 21 with a concealed weapons permit to openly carry their firearms.

Gun owners who want to openly carry will be required to apply for a CWP through SLED and complete at least eight hours of training.

