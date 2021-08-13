Apple authorized campus store opens at UofSC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina officially opened its Apple Store, Gamecock iHub, on Friday.

Gamecock iHub is only the second in the nation to incorporate experiential learning into its business model.

Gamecock iHub is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The store, named by the campus community, will serve UofSC students, alumni and employees.

“The opening of Gamecock iHub across the street from our historic Horseshoe is a moment of celebration for the university,” said Harris Pastides, interim president of the University of South Carolina. “Not only are we proud to offer a full lineup of technology solutions including Apple products to our campus community, but we are providing opportunities for students to apply what they learn in the classroom and better prepare for their careers after graduation.”

Gamecock iHub is the first Apple Authorized Campus Store in the region and will incorporate a classroom component into its business model by selecting a new cohort of interns each semester as part of the retail program’s internship curriculum.

In addition to displaying and selling a variety of Apple notebooks, iPad devices, and accessories at an education discount, Gamecock iHub also offers product repair and services of personal Apple computers.

Product repairs and services will initially be shipped out, but in-house product service will be provided by Apple-authorized service technicians from the university’s Division of Information Technology beginning later this fall.

UofSC’s Office of Innovation, Partnerships, and Economic Engagement led the efforts to bring an Apple Authorized Campus Store to campus. Executive Director Bill Kirkland said the office is working on several other initiatives to enhance access to innovative products, services and education in South Carolina.

“Having an Apple Authorized Campus Store on campus is a tremendous asset for our students, researchers and alumni,” Kirkland said. “Along with other initiatives like the Apple Learning Labs across our Palmetto College campuses, the Gamecock iHub will provide a valuable service to both our students and the local community. We look forward to both expanding our involvement with Apple as well as welcoming new partners to campus that help develop the workforce through experiential learning opportunities for our students.”

