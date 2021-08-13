SkyView
Furry Friend Friday - Rebel

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Say hello to Rebel. Rebel is a beautiful, 6-year-old tabby cat. She is one of Pawmetto Lifeline’s “admin cats”, residing upstairs in their admin office area.

Pawmetto Lifeline currently has 23 cats up there so if you come to meet their adoptable cats make sure you ask to see the admin cats too!

Rebel attends all of the most important meetings in the board room. She is a very cute distraction as she plops down and rolls and stretches all over your papers and quickly becomes the center of attention as she prefers to be! She just loves to be around people and be a part of whatever is going on.

Rebel was actually adopted from Pawmetto Lifeline as a kitten back in 2016 and returned earlier this year due to the owner developing an allergy to her.  Her previous owner did let us know that she is very loving and loves to cuddle and sleep right with you on your pillow.

She is super spunky with just the right balance of “cattitude” and affection.

Rebel loves to be admired and adored like the queen that she is. She has done well the other cats who have a similar energy level and will respect her space.

We hope to find the purr-fect forever home for this darling girl that is full of personality!

