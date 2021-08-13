FIRST ALERT: Tracking Tropical Depression Fred and its impacts on SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We could see some moisture from Fred late this weekend into early next week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· It will be HOT today, highs in the mid 90s and it will feel like around 105.

· Not a washout for the weekend. 20% chance of some afternoon storms Saturday, a 50% chance Sunday afternoon.

· We’re tracking activity in the tropics, especially Fred, which could impact parts of the southeast U.S. this weekend into early next week.

· Alert Days are posted for Monday and Tuesday here in the Midlands. Some of Fred’s moisture could bring tropical downpours and localized flooding to the area.

First Alert Weather Story:

Fred is still moving through the tropics and will likely bring us a good chance of rain, especially Monday and Tuesday. During both days we see a 60% chance of rain and it could be heavy at times which could lead to flooding. So we’ve made both days alert days so you can be on the lookout for heavy downpours and some breezy winds.

High pressure dominates our weather today with a southern flow that just won’t quit. This flow gets our temperatures into the mid 90s and our heat index values are near 105. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms this afternoon, just your garden variety pop-up storms.

Saturday is similar with a few more clouds. The clouds help push us into the low 90s instead of the mid 90s. There’s a 20% chance of some isolated storms in the afternoon once again.

A weak cold front is approaching from the northwest Sunday. This increases our chances of rain and thunder to 50% by the afternoon. More clouds move in as well, which will cool us down to the mid 80s by the afternoon.

Moisture from Fred surges north Sunday night into Monday and it interacts with a stalled front. This increases our chances of rain to 60% Monday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, so we have an alert day posted. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 80s.

Tuesday is similar as the remnants of Fred move north toward Tennessee. There’s a 60% chance of rain and thunder, some of the rain could be heavy at times. So an alert day is posted for Tuesday as well.

We’re also keeping an eye on Invest 95-L located in the tropical Atlantic Ocean. It’s moving west-northwest, toward the Caribbean Sea. This tropical wave has a 70% chance of tropical development in the next 48 hours.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index 100+.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s. Heat index 100+.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Rain/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Alert Day Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (60%). Highs in the lower 80s.

Alert Day Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

