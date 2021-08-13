FIRST ALERT: Fred likely to bring some tropical moisture to the Midlands Monday and Tuesday; localized flooding possible

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fred’s moisture will likely impact the Midlands early next week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. A stray shower or storm is possible early (10-20%). Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

· Your weekend will not be a washout, but some storms are in your forecast this weekend.

· Saturday features a 20% chance of storms. Highs will be in the mid 90s. By Sunday, storm chances increase to 40-50% by afternoon and evening.

· We’re tracking activity in the tropics, especially Fred, which could impact parts of the southeast U.S. this weekend into early next week.

· Alert Days are posted for Monday and Tuesday here in the Midlands.

· Some of Fred’s moisture could bring a few tropical downpours and localized flooding to the area Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances are around 50-60%. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

· We’re also tracking Tropical Depression Seven, which is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Friday night, expect mostly clear skies in the Midlands. A stray shower or storm is possible early. Rain chances are around 10-20%.

It will be warm tonight otherwise. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

High pressure will continue to influence our weather from offshore, giving way to more hot, humid weather and a chance of showers and storms for part of your weekend. Then, some changes will arrive early next week.

This weekend will not be a washout, but showers and storms are in your forecast.

Rain chances are around 20% on Saturday. Any storms that develop will likely happen in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. It will feel hotter because of the humidity.

On Sunday, the chance for rain and storms will increase to 40-50% by afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area from the northwest. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some heavier downpours are possible.

Let’s keep an eye on the forecast early next week.

Moisture from Fred in the tropics will likely enhance some showers and storms in the Midlands, bringing heavier downpours on and off and potential flooding to the area early next week.

That’s why Monday and Tuesday are Alert Days!

We’re giving you a heads up to some potential tropical rain on and off and localized flooding early next week as Fred’s moisture interacts with a cold front that is expected to stall across the southeast U.S.

Rain chances are around 60% Monday and up to 70% Tuesday. We’re not expecting rain all day on Monday or Tuesday. However, any showers and storms that develop will have more moisture to work with, which could lead to some localized flooding. We’ll watch the system closely for you and will alert you to any changes. Of course, this forecast is subject to change. It will all be based on Fred’s track and intensity over the next several days.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday. Some moisture could stick around the middle of next week. Rain chances are around 40-50% on Wednesday and Thursday.

We’re also keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Seven located east of the Windward and Leeward Islands. It’s moving west-northwest, toward the Caribbean. The system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm soon and will most likely be named Grace. Let’s watch this system closely. It could impact the southeast U.S. in the next week or so.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Stray Shower Early (10-20%). Low temperatures in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index 100+.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Rain/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Alert Day Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (60%). Highs in the lower 80s.

Alert Day Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (70%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

