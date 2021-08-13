SkyView
Detectives investigating reported shooting at Columbia gas station

Detectives are on scene at the Spinx on Piney Grove Road investigating a reported shooting.
Detectives are on scene at the Spinx on Piney Grove Road investigating a reported shooting.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Detectives are on scene at the Spinx on Piney Grove Road investigating a reported shooting Friday morning.

A man told deputies he was shot while walking near the gas station about 6:45 a.m..

EMS took him to the hospital for additional treatment.

Medical personnel say the man was not shot and is currently being treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident can share those tips anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372 or by using the Crimestoppers mobile app.

