Deputies: Six inmates involved in fire-setting, window-breaking incident in cell block at Lancaster jail

LANCASTER CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A Lancaster County Detention Center inmate was airlifted last night after injuring himself during an incident that started with the attack of an inmate and a fire started in a cell block.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the detention center at about 7:50 p. m. to assist corrections officers with a disturbance in a cell block containing six inmates. Two inmates had assaulted a third. Corrections officers ordered all six inmates to return to their individual cells (or lock down) within the cell block, but they refused.

Some among them broke a window at the top of a wall, poured water and soap on the floor, and threatened to harm officers who might enter the cell block.

Smoke was soon observed in the cell block, and it was determined that the inmates had set a fire with papers, books, and fabric items in the cell block.

Additional deputies, the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), a K-9 unit, Lancaster Police Department units, and a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper arrived for assistance. Lancaster County Fire Rescue units responded, and Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services personnel staged nearby.

Officers observed one of the inmates bleeding heavily and made the decision to enter the cell block. It was determined the inmate cut himself intentionally likely with a piece of glass from the broken window. He was treated by EMS personnel on scene and airlifted from the landing zone at the detention center to a medical facility for treatment. A deputy flew with the inmate. The inmate is expected to recover.

By the time officers made entry, the fire had burned out. The officers were able to take custody of the remaining five inmates without incident.

Three of them voiced medical complaints and were transported to a medical facility for examination. All three were soon cleared for return to the detention center.

No shots were fired by officers, and the K-9 was not deployed. No inmates or officers were injured as the officers took control of the cell block and the inmates.

The fire caused no structural damage to the detention center. Fire personnel checked the detention center to make sure the fire was completely out and the facility was safe.

The incident is being investigated by the sheriff’s office, and appropriate charges will be made when the investigation is complete.

“Events like this in correctional facilities are extremely dangerous,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Our corrections officers responded quickly and appropriately and requested assistance which arrived promptly. The event was isolated to a single cell block. As soon as sufficient resources were on scene, officers made entry and immediately ended the incident without further injury to people or damage to the facility.

“I am extremely grateful for the assistance we got from all the agencies that responded. This incident highlights the value of relationships and cooperation among agencies, and I am proud of the way all personnel put their training into practice to safely end this incident.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

