Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in prison on firearm, drug charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eric Jahann Nixon, 39, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on firearm and drug charges.

Nixon was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as possession of crack cocaine.

Nixon is a felon and prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition under federal law based upon prior state and federal convictions.

Evidence presented in court showed that at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, the Columbia Police Department officers responded to Wash City Laundromat on Broad River Road.

Deputies say they received several reports about a man brandishing a firearm and assaulting a 65-year-old female attendant at the laundromat.

Upon arrival, witnesses provided officers with a description of the suspect and also provided officers with a cellphone video taken of the suspect during the incident.

A screenshot of the man from that cellphone video was distributed to other officers who were searching the area for him. A short time later, Eric Jahann Nixon was taken into custody.

During a pat-down search of Nixon, officers found a loaded Hi-Point .380 caliber handgun in the waistband of his shorts and pill bottle containing a baggie of 3 grams of crack cocaine and a razor blade.

Surveillance video from the Laundromat confirmed that Nixon was the suspect who pulled a handgun from his waistband and assaulted the laundromat attendant, as well as pointed the firearm at others in the parking lot.

During the sentencing hearing, the court was presented evidence showing that Nixon had accumulated dozens of disciplinary violations within the local detention center, including possessing a handmade weapon and threatening correctional officers.

On one occasion, Nixon told a female correctional officer, “B***h, when you write me up, I’m going to know your whole name. I will shoot your head off, blow your brains out. I will have your whole family dead by tonight, you better ask about me. Bitch, I’m important.”

On another occasion, Nixon told a correctional officer that he had beat all his cases and that he will beat this one and google her to blow her head off and kill her kids.

The court was also presented evidence outlining the numerous disciplinary violations Nixon accumulated while in federal prison on an earlier federal conviction.

Senior United States District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie sentenced Nixon to the maximum of 120 months imprisonment on the firearm charge and the maximum of 24 months on the possession of crack cocaine charge, with those sentences to be served concurrently with one another.

Once Nixon is released from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for 3 years.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Columbia Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.