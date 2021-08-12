Two teens arrested, charged with murder in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two juveniles in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old.

On February 8, officials found Charles Byrd shot to death in a parking lot.

RELATED STORY | 19-year-old killed in Fairfield County shooting

On July 28, deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with this case. He has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On July 30, a second 17-year-old juvenile was arrested. He has also been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the investigators at 1-803-635-4141.

