Sumter man charged with petit larceny

Quinton Tyrelle Greene was arrested Tuesday, deputies say.
Quinton Tyrelle Greene was arrested Tuesday, deputies say.(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man faces petit larceny charges after being arrested, deputies say.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Quinton Tyrelle Greene, 24, is charged with petit larceny, and financial transaction fraud. Deputies say he was arrested Tuesday pursuant to warrants issued that same day.

A warrant states Greene used a victim’s financial transaction card to obtain approximately $1,500 while at a store in the 1200 block of Broad Street on July 16. A second warrant states Greene took another victim’s cellphone while at a business in the 100 block of Myrtle Beach Highway on July 23.

Officials say Greene was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was released on Wednesday. His bond was set at $2,500 for each charge.

