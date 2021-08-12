State health organizations recommending pregnant women get COVID vaccination

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the delta variant has become the dominant strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in South Carolina, a group of the top health organizations in the state has issued a joint statement urging all pregnant women in South Carolina to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

“There is now a strong body of evidence that women during and after pregnancy are at much greater risk for more severe illness due to COVID-19 than other people in their age group and are more likely to have major pregnancy complications,” the statement said.

Officials say unvaccinated pregnant women are at even greater risk of serious illness and hospitalization and for having poorer pregnancy outcomes for themselves and their newborn.

According to health professionals, the latest information available shows that less than 25% of pregnant women overall and less than 10% of women under age 25 in the country are fully vaccinated.

Health organizations included in the joint statement include:

American Academy of Family Physicians, South Carolina Chapter

American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, South Carolina Chapter

South Carolina Children’s Hospital Collaborative

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

South Carolina Hospital Association

South Carolina Office of Rural Health

South Carolina Perinatal Association

South Carolina Primary Health Care Association

Read the joint statement in full here.

