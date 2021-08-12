SkyView
SCHP investigating fatal hit-and-run in Richland County

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run collision that killed one person.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m.

Officials say a pedestrian was traveling south on Fairfield Road when they were struck by an SUV. The SUV then fled the scene.

Highway Patrol believes the vehicle suspected to be involved was a dark blue compact SUV. It may have damage to the driver’s side headlight area.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

