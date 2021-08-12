SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

MyPillow CEO says he was attacked at symposium

Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the...
Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the city where he was attacked at his hotel, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says he was attacked in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Wednesday night.

Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the city that he was attacked at his hotel, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported. Lindell said he was in pain and he wants everyone to know about the evil in the world. He didn’t go into details about the incident.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press that officers took a report Thursday morning of an assault in a hotel located near the symposium. He said the assault allegedly took place at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. No one was taken to a hospital, Clemens said.

Clemens declined to identify the victim, citing Marsy’s Law, a state constitutional amendment that protects crime victims. He also declined to release the report, saying police reports are confidential under state law and declined further comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

Lindell announced the symposium in July, saying he hoped hundreds of “cyber-forensics experts” would attend and back up his claims that voting machines were hacked to flip votes for former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden in 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 100 students test positive for COVID-19 in Kershaw County
Drive-by shooting leaves truck damaged, sense of security shaken in Lexington Co. neighborhood
Drive-by shooting leaves truck damaged, sense of security shaken in Lexington Co. neighborhood
Brandon Presha, Laurens unlicensed tattoo artist charged with tattooing in a McDonald's
‘Disgusting display’: Man charged with tattooing child inside SC McDonald’s
As of Wednesday morning, the hospital reported 96% of all available beds were occupied.
Lexington Medical Center facing ‘critical shortage’ of ICU beds, as DHEC calls for more South Carolinians to act with immediacy in getting vaccinated
South Carolina reported 15 new deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the total South Carolinian lives...
SC surpasses 10,000 COVID deaths, state health department says

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Fred’s potential impacts on the Midlands early next week
It’s only day six at Kershaw County Schools and the district is seeing a rising number of...
Kershaw County Schools have more than 120 students with COVID, 600+ quarantined
A bench stands outside a scorched building as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville...
Fires charring US West range set up ranchers for hardship
Two teens arrested, charged with murder in Fairfield County