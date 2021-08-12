SkyView
MORE AT 4: Rosewood Market owner shares quick and easy overnight oat recipe

By Sam Bleiweis
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is back to school time, which means it’s time to get that breakfast routine back in order.

After all, breakfast is the most important meal of the day… right?

Bryan Tayara, the owner of Rosewood Market in Columbia, stopped by the WIS studio to share his take on a simple recipe that is fun, healthy, and fast for you and for the kids.

It’s as easy as a few ingredients and a little overnight prep. Here’s Bryan’s recipe:

Simple Overnight Oats Recipe

Serves two to three! You’ll need:

  • 1 cup quick oats
  • 3 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 1 1/2 cup milk of choice (I’m using almond milk)

Mix well and refrigerate overnight or at least 6 hours.

Top with your favorite in-season fruit, nuts, and toppings of choice. Set out the “breakfast bar” and let the kids go crazy. As Bryan showed us, the more toppings the better! The mixture stays nice and fresh in the fridge for up to 5 days. Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

