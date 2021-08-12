SkyView
London police chief says Prince Andrew case is under review

FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at...
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the death announcement of his father, Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021.(Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — London’s top police official said Thursday that the city’s police department is reviewing its files but not opening an investigation of Britain’s Prince Andrew, who faces sexual assault allegations in a U.S. lawsuit.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said London police working with prosecutors had already reviewed the case twice before Virginia Giuffre, one of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers, sued Andrew, 61, in a U.S. federal court this week.

“As a result of what’s going on, I’ve asked my team to have another look at the material,” Dick told British radio station LBC. “No one is above the law.”

Giuffre’s lawsuit accuses the prince of sexually assaulting her in 2001, when she was 17 years old. Andrew, the third of Queen Elizabeth II’s four children, has repeatedly denied the allegations.

“We are, of course, open to working with authorities from overseas,” the police chief said Thursday. “We will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything, within the law, obviously.”

Giuffre alleges that Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew. Her suit says she had sexual encounters with the prince in London, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and that he knew she had been trafficked by Epstein, who killed himself while jailed and awaiting trial in 2019.

