Local comedian earns wild card spot on America’s Got Talent; Heres how to vote

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local comedian has earned a second shot at appearing on NBC’s America’s Got Talent but he needs viewer votes to do so.

Comedian Mike Goodwin is one of five individuals selected to be on the show’s “Wild Card” special.

That special, which is available to stream on NBC’s Peacock, will determine if Goodwin will make it to the main stage.

Voting is open right now to help push the Midlands native through to the LIVE shows!

Here’s how to vote:

Step one: Log on to Twitter.

Step two: Tweet: #AGTWildcard @BowtieComedy.

It’s that easy!

Voting ends on Friday, August 13.

