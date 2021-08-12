I-26 East slow at St. Andrews Road due to vehicle fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire caused a long backup on Interstate 26 during the evening rush hour in Columbia.

A vehicle fire on the interstate near mile marker 107 initially shut down all eastbound lanes. That’s near the exit for St. Andrews Road.

Traffic cameras show the fire has been put out, but emergency crews are still on the scene as of 6 p.m.

All lanes of traffic are slowly moving through but it will take some time for the backup to clear.

South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed no one was injured in the fire.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

A WIS news viewer said she heard a loud explosion before seeing the smoke rising from the interstate.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

