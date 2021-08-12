FIRST ALERT: Tracking Fred’s potential impacts on the Midlands early next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping an eye on Fred in the tropics. The storm could impact parts of the Midlands early next week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. A stray shower or storm is possible early (10-20%). Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

· The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks through early Friday morning.

· Expecting a 20% chance of rain and storms on Friday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 90s. It will feel like the triple digits.

· Your weekend will not be a washout, but more storms are in your forecast this weekend. Saturday features a 20% chance of storms. By Sunday, storm chances increase to 50% by afternoon and evening.

· We’re tracking activity in the tropics, especially Fred, which could impact parts of the southeast U.S. this weekend into early next week.

· Alert Days are posted for Monday and Tuesday here in the Midlands. Some of Fred’s moisture could bring tropical downpours and localized flooding to the area.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies in the Midlands. A stray shower or storm is possible early. Rain chances are around 10-20%.

It will be warm tonight otherwise. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Also, if you have a chance tonight, look up! The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks through dawn Friday morning. The Perseid Meteor Shower is one of the most vibrant meteor showers each year. Make sure you get away from the city lights, and allow your eyes to adjust to the nighttime sky once you’re outside.

The best viewing will likely happen after midnight through dawn tonight into Thursday and then again Thursday into Friday morning. You could see between 40 and 60 meteors per hour. Hopefully, low clouds and fog don’t block your view of the meteor shower. Enjoy!

High pressure will continue to influence our weather from offshore, giving way to more hot, humid weather and a chance of showers and storms for part of your weekend.

A few isolated storms are also possible Friday (20% chance). Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. It will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid 90s. It will feel a lot hotter because of the humidity.

This weekend will not be a washout, but showers and storms are in your forecast.

Rain chances are around 20% on Saturday. Any storms that develop will likely happen in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. It will feel hotter.

On Sunday, the chance for rain will increase to 50% by afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area from the northwest. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Let’s keep an eye on the forecast early next week.

Moisture from the tropics, specifically from Fred, might enhance some showers and storms in the Palmetto State, bringing heavier downpours to the Midlands into Monday and Tuesday.

That’s why Monday and Tuesday are Alert Days! We’re giving you an early heads up to some potential tropical rain and localized flooding early next week as Fred’s moisture interacts with a cold front that is expected to stall across the southeast U.S.

Rain chances are around 60% Monday and 50% Tuesday. Again, some localized flooding is possible. We’ll watch the system closely for you and will alert you to any changes. Of course, this forecast is subject to change. It will all be based on Fred’s track and intensity over the next several days. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday. Some moisture could stick around the middle of next week.

We’re also keeping an eye on Invest 95-L located in the tropical Atlantic Ocean. It’s moving west-northwest, toward the Caribbean Sea. This tropical wave has a 70% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Stray Showers/Storms Possible Early (10-20%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index 100+.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s. Heat index 100+.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Rain/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Alert Day Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (60%). Highs in the lower 80s.

Alert Day Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

