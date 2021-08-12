First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid for the rest of the week and tracking activity in the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s going to stay hot and humid this week with heat index values near 105 today, Friday, and Saturday. We’ve also got our eyes on Tropical Depression Fred and Invest 95-L.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· It’s going to be hot and humid today, high temps in the low 90s and it feels like around 105.

· High pressure to our east will keep us hot and humid Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 90s and heat index values continuing to be near 105.

· There’s a 20% chance of storms today through Saturday.

· Sunday looks cooler with a 50% chance of some scattered showers and storms.

·A cold front interacts with Fred’s moisture Sunday night into Monday. This cools us down Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

· We’re tracking activity in the tropics, especially Fred, which could impact parts of the southeast U.S. this weekend into early next week. Some of the storm’s moisture could affect our forecast in the Midlands early next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

It’s going to be hot and humid for the next couple of days. Today through Saturday will see highs in the low 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s. Expect a 20% chance of showers and storms each day, mainly in the afternoon. A large high pressure system to our east controls our weather and funnels in the southern flow that allows our temps to be so hot and conditions so humid. All 3 days it will feel like around 105 by the afternoon hours.

A weak cold front approaches Sunday and cools our temperatures down. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the mid 80s. There’s a 50% chance of some showers and storms by the afternoon.

Tropical Storm Fred moves into the Southeast Sunday into Monday and it brings moisture to South Carolina. The cold front stalls over the region and this allows for a 60% chance of rain and storms Monday. We are going to keep our eyes and focus on the early-week forecast as the interaction between the deep moisture and uplift provided by the front could bring heavy rain to the region.

Some localized flooding is possible. We’ll watch the system closely for you. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s early next week.

We’re also keeping an eye on Invest 95-L located in the tropical Atlantic Ocean. It’s moving westward, toward the Caribbean Sea. This tropical wave has a 60% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index 100+.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index 100+.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index 100+.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

