CPD investigating shooting at Lake Murray apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

The incident occurred just before midnight on August 10.

Deputies say they received reports about shots being fired at The Heights at Lake Murray apartment complex.

Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot. The suspect, however, had fled the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

