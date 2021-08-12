SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Biden proposes negotiating ‘fair price’ on prescription drugs

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden made the case Thursday for his plan to lower prescription drug prices.

He gave a speech about prescription costs, pointing to skyrocketing prices for insulin and treatments for multiple sclerosis, cancer and rheumatoid arthritis.

The president says the U.S. pays the highest prescription drug costs of any developed nation in the world.

“What we’re proposing is that we’ll negotiate … with a company based on a fair price,” Biden said. “One that reflects the cost of the research and development and the need, providing for a significant a profit but that’s still affordable for consumers.”

The president has proposed giving Medicare the power to negotiate lower drug prices and expanding its coverage to dental, vision and hearing.

Under his plan, Medicare prices on drugs also would be made available to private insurance companies.

Biden said too many pharmaceutical companies do not use enough of their profits on research and innovation to justify the costs. They instead use it to inflate their worth and on executive compensation.

According to one study, from 2016 to 2020 pharmaceutical companies spent $577 billion in stock buybacks and dividends - $56 billion more than what they spend on all research and development over that same period of time,” he said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 100 students test positive for COVID-19 in Kershaw County
Drive-by shooting leaves truck damaged, sense of security shaken in Lexington Co. neighborhood
Drive-by shooting leaves truck damaged, sense of security shaken in Lexington Co. neighborhood
Brandon Presha, Laurens unlicensed tattoo artist charged with tattooing in a McDonald's
‘Disgusting display’: Man charged with tattooing child inside SC McDonald’s
As of Wednesday morning, the hospital reported 96% of all available beds were occupied.
Lexington Medical Center facing ‘critical shortage’ of ICU beds, as DHEC calls for more South Carolinians to act with immediacy in getting vaccinated
South Carolina reported 15 new deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the total South Carolinian lives...
SC surpasses 10,000 COVID deaths, state health department says

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Fred’s potential impacts on the Midlands early next week
It’s only day six at Kershaw County Schools and the district is seeing a rising number of...
Kershaw County Schools have more than 120 students with COVID, 600+ quarantined
A bench stands outside a scorched building as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville...
Fires charring US West range set up ranchers for hardship
Two teens arrested, charged with murder in Fairfield County