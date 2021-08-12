SkyView
Be on the lookout: Animals missing after truck carrying them crashes on NC interstate

Seven animals are still missing as of Thursday morning.
By WYFF Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF/WIS) - A number of dogs and cats remain unaccounted for after the truck transporting them crashed in McDowell County, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Interstate 40 on Old Fort Mountain, according to the McDowell County Emergency Management Facebook page.

It said multiple animals were seen entering the wooded area near moments after the crash.

As of Thursday morning seven animals were still missing.

You can see some pictures of the missing animals here and here.

Emergency personnel along with staff from the McDowell County Animal Shelter NC, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and bystanders provided medical care, water, and shelter until additional staff from ASPCA arrived and secured the animals that remained at the scene.

Reports say the driver of the vehicle was airlifted from the scene. There is no update on that person’s condition at this time.

If traveling along Interstate 40 in Old Fort, please report unattended dogs or cats to the McDowell Communications Center at 828-652-4000.

Hikers visiting Catawba Falls or Kitsuma Trail are also asked to report unattended animals in hopes they can be reunited with their owners.

