Want to learn how to eat a healthier diet AND help science at the same time?

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re an African American between the ages of 18 and 65, there’s a research study at the University of South Carolina looking for participants. The 12-week nutrition study will challenge the way you view food.

The study is called the DG3D. That stands for Diet Guidelines: 3 Diets.

Dr. Mary Wilson is the project manager of the DG3D project. She’s at the Prevention Research Center at the University of South Carolina’s Arnold School of Public Health.

Dr. Mary Wilson joined WIS Midday
(WIS)

For three months, participants will learn how to improve their diet and reduce their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Participants must meet the following criteria in order to participate:

  • African American
  • Be between the ages of 18-65 years
  • Live in the Columbia area
  • Not currently pregnant
  • Be free of type 2 diabetes
  • Not currently taking prescription medicine to control type 2 diabetes
  • Be able to attend all monitoring visits
  • Be willing to be randomized to either of the three diets
  • Not currently following a vegan, vegetarian, or Mediterranean diet

The study is free for participants.

To sign up for the study, go to https://dg3d.org.

