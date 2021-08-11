SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Study: Extra COVID shot helps protect transplant patients

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A third dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine substantially improved protection for organ transplant recipients whose weak immune systems don’t always rev up enough with the standard two shots, Canadian researchers reported Wednesday.

The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, was small but it’s the most rigorous type of third-dose testing so far for this vulnerable group.

Moderna and similar vaccines provide robust protection for most people, even as the highly contagious delta variant is surging. But millions with suppressed immune systems because of transplants, cancer or other disorders don’t always get that benefit. There’s limited evidence that an extra dose helps some of them, something France and Israel already recommend and the U.S. is considering.

Researchers at Toronto’s University Health Network enrolled 120 transplant recipients, and two months after their second Moderna shot, gave half a real third dose and the rest a dummy shot.

Soon after, 55% of the third-dose recipients had a high level of virus-fighting antibodies in their blood, compared to 18% who only got two doses plus a placebo. Antibodies are only one of the body’s defenses; third-dose recipients also had more T cells that help prevent severe disease. Side effects were mild.

The findings offer “yet more evidence” that many transplant recipients could benefit from an extra dose, said Dr. Dorry Segev, a Johns Hopkins University transplant surgeon who wasn’t involved with the new research. But it’s important to check patients’ antibody levels before offering another shot, as some study participants had pretty good immune responses to regular vaccination, added Segev, who is leading a U.S. study of extra shots in unprotected transplant recipients.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Presha, Laurens unlicensed tattoo artist charged with tattooing in a McDonald's
‘Disgusting display’: Man charged with tattooing child inside SC McDonald’s
Kevin Shacqile Roney faces of maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of...
Columbia gang member pleads guilty in Federal Court
Drive-by shooting leaves truck damaged, sense of security shaken in Lexington Co. neighborhood
Drive-by shooting leaves truck damaged, sense of security shaken in Lexington Co. neighborhood
A legal challenge to Columbia's mask mandate in day cares and schools is brewing.
SC AG says Columbia school mask mandate ‘violates state law’
Irmo man accused of exposing himself to woman at gas station

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Raquan Antrun Holmes
Armed robbery suspect arrested in Kershaw County
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, surrounded by protective shields, pre-kindergarten...
California requires vaccines, tests for teachers and staff
A temporary law about face masks in the South Carolina state budget could soon face a legal...
How the state budget blocked SC schools from implementing mask mandates
AG stands by deadline for City of Columbia to rescind mask ordinance
AG stands by deadline for City of Columbia to rescind mask ordinance